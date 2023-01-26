IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Sen. Tester: 'Over my dead body' will Republicans pass 30% sales tax bill

08:57

Democratic Senator Jon Tester of Montana joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss his opposition to legislation introduced by House Republicans that would abolish the IRS, eliminate income taxes and instead impose a 30 percent sales tax on national goods.Jan. 26, 2023

