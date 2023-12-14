IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Sen. Tammy Baldwin: ‘2024 will be critical for restoring our rights and freedoms’

05:49

The Supreme Court will hear arguments to the first major challenge to abortion rights since the court’s conservative majority struck down Roe v. Wade last summer. Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss why reproductive rights will be a major issue in the 2024 election.Dec. 14, 2023

