Sen. Smith: Overturning Roe v. Wade was just ‘the beginning’ for GOP

Despite overturning Roe vs. Wade, many Republicans continue to push for more restrictions on abortion, including targeting abortion pills and contraception. Sen. Tina Smith joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss the impact of the rollback of 50 years of protections on women who have “lost the ability to control their own futures because they can’t control their own bodies.”Jan. 21, 2023

