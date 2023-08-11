IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer John Lauro’s words against him in court

    Sen. Sherrod Brown: Ohio abortion rights win is a ‘victory for the country’

    After new Justice Thomas bombshell, Sen. Whitehouse says SCOTUS scandals will get worse

  • Lawrence: Trump’s social media outburst offers an accurate diagnosis of himself

  • David Hogg: We can't hide from the responsibility to fight for a better future

  • D.A. Fani Willis responds to racist and sexist Trump attack ad

  • Lawrence: Trump's lawyers are too cowardly to quit or to tell Trump to shut up

  • NYT: Secret memo laid out strategy for Trump to overturn Biden's win

  • Lawrence: Judge swats down Trump attorney’s delay tactics

  • TN Dem Justin J. Pearson vows to fight for gun safety after winning reelection

  • Sen. Whitehouse condemns ‘stonewall of silence’ from Supreme Court after scandals

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer's TV appearances against Trump

  • AZ Secretary of State speaks out on the impact of Trump’s election lies

  • Special Counsel cites inflammatory Trump social post in protective order request

  • Dems move to protect abortion access in Ohio

  • 'It seems like an admission': Trump's lawyer makes things worse for Trump

  • Lawrence: Trump's own lawyer just quoted Trump committing a crime

  • Lawrence: Roadmap to Trump election indictment begins with Speaker Pelosi

  • Pelosi praises ‘courageous’ Jan. 6 Cmte. for work leading to Trump indictment

  • Lawrence: Trump election indictment shows Mike Pence will be Jack Smith's star witness

The Last Word

Sen. Sherrod Brown: Ohio abortion rights win is a ‘victory for the country’

After voters delivered a decisive win for abortion rights in Ohio, whether or not to enshrine women’s reproductive rights into the state’s constitution will be on the November ballot. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss and how the issue could shape the 2024 campaign.Aug. 11, 2023

