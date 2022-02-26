Sen. Schumer pledges ‘fair but expeditious’ Supreme Court confirmation
Sen. Chuck Schumer joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why he expects President Biden’s SCOTUS nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, to be confirmed by the Senate. Sen. Schumer tells Lawrence that Judge Jackson is “extraordinary in her experience and brilliance.”Feb. 26, 2022
