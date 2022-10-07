Sen. Peters: GOP won’t let facts get in the way when attacking Democrats

Putin and Saudi-led OPEC+ could raise gas prices ahead of Nov. election07:41
- Now Playing
Sen. Peters: GOP won’t let facts get in the way when attacking Democrats05:32
- UP NEXT
Rep. Demings: Rubio ‘playing politics’ with Florida disaster aid05:12
Sen. Warren: ‘Extremist Supreme Court says their opinion is what matters’07:01
Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance06:50
Prof. Laurence Tribe: Trump’s special master appeal is a ‘sideshow’05:19
Justice Jackson’s ‘sisters’ celebrate her officially joining Supreme Court01:15
Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law07:02
Lawrence: Trump lawyers stepped in it admitting ‘Trump’s possession’ of classified docs11:09
'Astonishing': Ukraine retakes land Putin said would be Russian ‘forever’05:37
National Archives: Some Trump White House docs are still missing03:31
‘Look at what we’ve done’: Justice Jackson begins historic SCOTUS tenure05:41
‘We need toilets!’: Ali visits forgotten Florida residents devastated by Hurricane Ian05:54
Fmr. Obama FEMA director breaks down immediate needs of hurricane survivors04:36
FL Rep.: ‘All hands on deck’ recovery from Hurricane Ian05:15
Maxwell Alejandro Frost on Florida’s Climate Crisis02:35
Lawrence: Ginni Thomas finally meets with Jan. 6 Committee04:37
Weissmann: Trump appointed-judge ‘unfit’ to serve05:58
Schiff: Ginni Thomas ‘did not assert privilege’ in meeting with Jan. 6 Cmte.04:20
Florida’s top elected Democrat: When it comes to hurricanes, we all put aside politics03:48
Putin and Saudi-led OPEC+ could raise gas prices ahead of Nov. election07:41
- Now Playing
Sen. Peters: GOP won’t let facts get in the way when attacking Democrats05:32
- UP NEXT
Rep. Demings: Rubio ‘playing politics’ with Florida disaster aid05:12
Sen. Warren: ‘Extremist Supreme Court says their opinion is what matters’07:01
Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance06:50
Prof. Laurence Tribe: Trump’s special master appeal is a ‘sideshow’05:19
Play All