Sen. Murphy: Sandy Hook Elementary School ‘will never be the same’
On the 9th anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why ongoing threats against Connecticut schools are a result of “inaction from Congress” in implementing gun control legislation.Dec. 15, 2021
