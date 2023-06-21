Sen. Markey: Far-right SCOTUS is ‘clear and present danger to our country’

Sen. Ed Markey joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his bill that would expand the Supreme Court to 13 justices, updating it to match the current number of courts of appeals compared to nine in 1869. “This is a decision made by Congress,” Sen. Markey says, adding that it is “imperative” to expand the court given its “threat to the rights of the American people.”June 21, 2023