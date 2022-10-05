IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly (D) is fighting for a woman’s right to choose after a 158-year-old abortion law went into effect in Arizona. Sen. Kelly tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that his opponent, the Donald Trump-endorsed Blake Masters, wants to see Arizona’s near-total abortion ban enforced nationwide.Oct. 5, 2022

