The Last Word

Sen. Klobuchar: Women are the ones harmed by Trump-appointed judge’s abortion pill ruling

05:09

As the Supreme Court weighs the next steps in the abortion pill case, Sen. Amy Klobuchar joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss how the Trump-appointed judges in the district and appeals courts disregarded the actual harm done to millions of women in favor of hypothetical harm to doctors: “You can’t have three judges making a decision for women across the country.”April 18, 2023

