The Last Word

Sen. Klobuchar: ‘We need reform’ to filibuster for voting rights

02:26

Sen. Amy Klobuchar joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how Democrats are planning to move ahead on the voting rights debate, the proposed rule change to a talking filibuster and the hypocrisy of Republicans who approve of scrapping the filibuster to pass their priorities: “I just don’t think this is a moment where you hug this archaic concept tight … and throw the voters under the Senate desk.”Jan. 19, 2022

