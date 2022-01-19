Sen. Klobuchar: ‘We need reform’ to filibuster for voting rights
Sen. Amy Klobuchar joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how Democrats are planning to move ahead on the voting rights debate, the proposed rule change to a talking filibuster and the hypocrisy of Republicans who approve of scrapping the filibuster to pass their priorities: “I just don’t think this is a moment where you hug this archaic concept tight … and throw the voters under the Senate desk.”Jan. 19, 2022
