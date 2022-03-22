IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Sen. Klobuchar: Ukrainians are ‘determined to resist’ Putin’s invasion

02:57

Sen. Amy Klobuchar tells Lawrence O’Donnell about the Ukrainian refugees she met when she visited Poland, including the women, children and seniors who “are all leaving someone behind to fight” and know it’s the right thing to do even though many are “shell-shocked.” She says the job of the U.S. is to “lead” and help ensure Ukrainian refugees have a place to live.March 22, 2022

