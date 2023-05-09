IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Sen. Klobuchar: How can GOP stand by when there are gun violence solutions?

The Last Word

Sen. Klobuchar: How can GOP stand by when there are gun violence solutions?

03:06

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell asks Senator Amy Klobuchar what she feels hearing news of another mass shooting after taking “the oath of optimism” as a member of the United States Senate.May 9, 2023

    Sen. Klobuchar: How can GOP stand by when there are gun violence solutions?

