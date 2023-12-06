IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Klobuchar: Can't let Tuberville block military nominations ever again

    06:25
The Last Word

Sen. Klobuchar: Can't let Tuberville block military nominations ever again

06:25

Four hundred and twenty-five military promotions were confirmed after Sen. Tommy Tuberville ended what Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) calls a “10-month long fumble.” Sen. Klobuchar joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s “unbelievable moment of hubris.”Dec. 6, 2023

