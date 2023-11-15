IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dem Rep. Andy Kim on challenging Sen. Menendez: We need ‘integrity in our politics’

    04:58
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Klobuchar blasts Tuberville: GOP must ‘stop playing politics’ with military

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Fani Willis says she's aiming for 'top of the ladder' in GA Trump case

    07:05

  • Rep. Gabe Amo sworn in as Rhode Island’s first Black member of Congress

    04:45

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump’s lawyers contradict themselves to Judge Chutkan

    01:59

  • Trump case plea deal vids leak: Lawrence & our legal panel break it down

    12:30

  • Justine Bateman: Risk of AI is actors can be ‘replaced by synthetic objects’

    09:37

  • ‘We’re still smiling’: PA mom helps beat extremism in school board election

    05:38

  • PA Democratic House Speaker: Voters don’t want ‘rights to roll back’

    03:50

  • Lawrence: Did Ivanka Trump lie with 'I don't recall' defense?

    04:18

  • ‘Be bold & protect our constitutional rights’: VA Dems celebrate upset wins

    04:05

  • Rep. Emilia Sykes: ‘Republicans are always on the wrong side of the people’

    07:34

  • Lawrence: I would not be sitting here were it not for Liz Moynihan

    06:42

  • Sen. Jon Tester: GOP is working to take away women’s reproductive rights

    06:26

  • 'Not a fringe movement': Maddow details historical fight against fascism in 'Prequel'

    07:40

  • Lawrence: Trump incriminated himself and his children with one word on the stand

    08:56

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump looks like a 'disgruntled toddler' in court

    02:57

  • Biden visit after mass shooting means the 'country is with us', Lewiston mayor says

    04:37

  • Gene Sperling on Biden’s economy: Investing in people ‘pays off’

    05:03

  • Ryan Reilly: Clock is ticking on January 6th prosecutions

    07:18

The Last Word

Sen. Klobuchar blasts Tuberville: GOP must ‘stop playing politics’ with military

04:59

Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss a resolution passed by Senate Democrats that would allow the confirmation of the more than 350 military promotions with a single vote bypassing the blockade from Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who Sen. Klobuchar calls an “embarrassment.”Nov. 15, 2023

  • Dem Rep. Andy Kim on challenging Sen. Menendez: We need ‘integrity in our politics’

    04:58
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Klobuchar blasts Tuberville: GOP must ‘stop playing politics’ with military

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Fani Willis says she's aiming for 'top of the ladder' in GA Trump case

    07:05

  • Rep. Gabe Amo sworn in as Rhode Island’s first Black member of Congress

    04:45

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump’s lawyers contradict themselves to Judge Chutkan

    01:59

  • Trump case plea deal vids leak: Lawrence & our legal panel break it down

    12:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All