The Last Word

Sen. Cortez Masto: Democrats are key to stopping ‘extremist’ abortion bans

05:08

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is joined by Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada to discuss legislation she co-sponsored safeguarding the right to cross state lines to access reproductive healthcare services as House Republicans continue to advance restrictive abortion measures.Jan. 25, 2023

