Sen. Chris Murphy: Newtown a beginning, not an end in gun safety fight
02:36
Share this -
copied
Sen. Chris Murphy tells Lawrence O'Donnell that the anti-gun violence movement "essentially didn't exist" when the Sandy Hook School shooting happened, and now "we are getting to the point where we are stronger than the NRA and the gun lobby."Dec. 7, 2021
Sen. Chris Murphy: Newtown a beginning, not an end in gun safety fight
02:36
‘I am thankful’ for scholarship
04:00
Law professor: Anti-abortion laws are a matter of life and death
05:20
David Hogg: ‘Be enraged,’ gun violence ‘is a threat to every community’
07:28
NC governor: ‘People want us to try to work together in a bipartisan way’
06:07
K.I.N.D. Fund student: ‘I was worried’ before scholarship