    Sen. Baldwin: Dobbs decision ‘without question’ behind effort to codify marriage equality

The Last Word

Sen. Baldwin: Dobbs decision ‘without question’ behind effort to codify marriage equality

06:01

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay member of the Senate, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the congressional effort to pass the Respect for Marriage Act and safeguard the right to same-sex and interracial marriage.Dec. 1, 2022

