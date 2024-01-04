Lawrence: Trump wants a SCOTUS with three Trump justices to save his candidacy03:37
Tom Friedman: Hamas is a terrible organization, first & foremost for Palestinians08:11
- Now Playing
Secy. Griswold: Trump says he didn't incite an insurrection. Colorado courts say he did.06:00
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: Trump lawyers inventing an immunity argument they hope SCOTUS can accept05:24
New alleged Menendez bribery scheme 'stinks to high heaven,' Litman says03:50
Laurence Tribe obliterates Trump's Maine ballot challenge argument07:59
Mark Meadows petitions 11th circuit on removal issue01:20
K.I.N.D. student: Dreams would be ‘shattered’ without scholarship05:32
Maine Secy. of State: Trump ‘chose to light a match’ on Jan. 605:09
Maine Secretary of State bars Trump from primary ballot03:48
Confederate Memorial to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery07:47
Lawrence: Jack Smith wants to ban Trump from blaming criminal cases on Biden at trial04:33
Wall Street compounds housing crisis for home buyers05:55
Who will lead Israel and Palestinians after the war ends?05:32
Trump reportedly caught pressuring 2020 MI election officials in newly revealed audio04:05
Col. Eugene Vindman: ‘U.S. needs to step up’ support for Ukraine07:46
‘Enormously important protection of democracy’: Tribe & Luttig on CO barring Trump from ballot11:51
VP Harris reflects on the barriers she's broken as vice president02:11
VP Harris: Abortion rights 'is an issue that will be resolved next November'07:00
VP Harris: Israel has a right to defend itself, and how it does matters07:38
Lawrence: Trump wants a SCOTUS with three Trump justices to save his candidacy03:37
Tom Friedman: Hamas is a terrible organization, first & foremost for Palestinians08:11
- Now Playing
Secy. Griswold: Trump says he didn't incite an insurrection. Colorado courts say he did.06:00
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: Trump lawyers inventing an immunity argument they hope SCOTUS can accept05:24
New alleged Menendez bribery scheme 'stinks to high heaven,' Litman says03:50
Laurence Tribe obliterates Trump's Maine ballot challenge argument07:59
Play All