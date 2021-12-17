IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Secy. Buttigieg: Biden is confident Build Back Better will pass

07:46

Biden Administration Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says the President is confident his social agenda bill will get passed on Capitol Hill, noting that no Republicans are supporting the plan. Secy. Buttigieg and Lawrence O’Donnell discuss that and the administration’s plan to deal with supply chain and trucking issues in America.Dec. 17, 2021

