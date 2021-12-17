Secy. Buttigieg: Biden is confident Build Back Better will pass
Biden Administration Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says the President is confident his social agenda bill will get passed on Capitol Hill, noting that no Republicans are supporting the plan. Secy. Buttigieg and Lawrence O’Donnell discuss that and the administration’s plan to deal with supply chain and trucking issues in America.Dec. 17, 2021
