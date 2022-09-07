IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Secretary Walsh on Biden’s ‘amazing’ legislative feats

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Defendant Trump 'has no reputation to protect'

    10:20

  • WaPo: Docs about foreign nukes seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

    05:51

  • Nebraska school shuts down student newspaper after LGBTQ edition

    04:34

  • Ron Johnson’s opponent: Johnson ‘serves himself,’ not Wisconsin

    04:46

  • What’s missing from the stolen documents

    05:32

  • Abrams: Gov. Kemp is ‘not a champion of democracy’

    06:11

  • Rep. Clyburn: ‘Must find common ground’ to move America forward

    06:22

  • Biden defends democracy as Trump faces legal jeopardy in court

    04:03

  • Lawrence: Trump got caught with classified docs in his desk

    12:09

  • Democrat Shapiro gets boost from GOP officials in Pennsylvania Governor’s Race

    04:19

  • 'Electable' examines America's highest unbroken glass ceiling

    04:42

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: Crackpot caucus is growing within the GOP

    04:01

  • Lawrence: Sen. Graham lied because he’s ‘afraid’ of his own words

    12:14

  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: Trump really needs 'better lawyers'

    02:15

  • Sen. Whitehouse condemns $1.6B right wing dark money donation

    03:56

  • Lawrence: Sen. Graham hits rock bottom with ‘riots’ threat over Trump

    12:26

  • Fed chief Jerome Powell warns of ‘some pain’ in inflation fight

    04:35

  • Trump wanted classified info ‘to help himself,’ says Rep. Swalwell

    05:36

  • Trump classified doc trove ‘more likely’ to mean prosecution McQuade says

    06:22

The Last Word

Secretary Walsh on Biden’s ‘amazing’ legislative feats

03:05

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the Biden administration’s economic agenda and what he would tell the Boston constituents he used to represent as mayor about what the Biden administration has delivered for that city and cities across the country.Sept. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Secretary Walsh on Biden’s ‘amazing’ legislative feats

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Defendant Trump 'has no reputation to protect'

    10:20

  • WaPo: Docs about foreign nukes seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

    05:51

  • Nebraska school shuts down student newspaper after LGBTQ edition

    04:34

  • Ron Johnson’s opponent: Johnson ‘serves himself,’ not Wisconsin

    04:46

  • What’s missing from the stolen documents

    05:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All