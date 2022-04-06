IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Alarm for areas still occupied by Russia after atrocities exposed in liberated towns

    07:22

  • Panic escalates as Russia increases attacks on civilian targets in southern Ukraine

    05:32

  • Zelenskyy takes case to U.N.

    04:08
  • Now Playing

    Sean Penn: Ukraine will win this war 'because they're together’

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    Sean Penn back from Ukraine: Zelenskyy was 'born for this'

    12:22

  • Zelenskyy calls for tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes

    03:24

  • “It was horrific”: U.S. ambassador to UN on watching video of atrocities in Ukraine

    07:55

  • Russia’s propaganda war

    08:29

  • Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine

    07:34

  • Ben Rhodes: This is rising to the potential level of genocide

    11:03

  • HARP CEO Burke Bryant: ‘No question about the war crimes taking place’ in Ukraine. ‘Everyone is being targeted.’

    04:56

  • Amb. McFaul: A ‘protracted war’ in Ukraine could last ‘months, if not years’

    07:07

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy spokesperson: Zelenskyy 'understands he has the responsibility to stop this war'

    01:30

  • White House to announce more Russian sanctions amid reports of Bucha mass killings

    01:48

  • Pierre-Richard Prosper: 'It is very apparent to me that war crimes are being committed'

    05:12

  • Can Ukrainian forces take fight to Russian forces before Russians start a next phase?

    10:39

  • Harold Koh: Russia should not be ‘voting and helping to set the agenda’ at UN Human Rights Council

    05:59

  • Making the case for reform at the U.N.

    06:34

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'terrible war crimes' in address to U.N. Security Council

    02:14

  • Kremlin propaganda shields Russians from horrors of Ukraine invasion

    05:04

The Last Word

Sean Penn: Ukraine will win this war 'because they're together’

03:52

After returning from Ukraine and seeing the country firsthand during Vladimir Putin’s invasion, Oscar-winning actor and philanthropist Sean Penn says he believes that, while the horrors of Putin’s war cannot be ignored, the incredible unity Ukrainians have found in this fight will help them win the war against Russia.April 6, 2022

  • Alarm for areas still occupied by Russia after atrocities exposed in liberated towns

    07:22

  • Panic escalates as Russia increases attacks on civilian targets in southern Ukraine

    05:32

  • Zelenskyy takes case to U.N.

    04:08
  • Now Playing

    Sean Penn: Ukraine will win this war 'because they're together’

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    Sean Penn back from Ukraine: Zelenskyy was 'born for this'

    12:22

  • Zelenskyy calls for tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes

    03:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All