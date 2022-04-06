Sean Penn back from Ukraine: Zelenskyy was 'born for this'
Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn was in Ukraine with a documentary crew and met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the day before Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. Penn, whose relief organization CORE is helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland, says seeing Zelenskyy rise to the leadership challenge and unite Ukraine in this fight is “one of the great privileges that anybody could ever have.”April 6, 2022
