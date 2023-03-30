SCOTUS under new ethics rule thanks to Sen. Whitehouse

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell it feels “good” to get a new ethics rule that Supreme Court justices have to disclose certain gifts and trips, but describes the “huge” gap that remains to gaining ethical transparency, including the lack of process to investigate any possible ethical violations such as the $600,000 anonymous donations to a group led by Ginni Thomas.March 30, 2023

