The Supreme Court will consider the legality of Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, the most serious challenge to Roe v. Wade in decades. Neal Katyal joins Ali Velshi to discuss what to expect from the majority conservative court and the implications of overturning or weakening Roe v. Wade: “It’s going to take the right to abortion away in the way at least women and men have understood it since 1973.”Nov. 30, 2021