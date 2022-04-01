SCOTUS expert on why Justice Thomas likely won't recuse himself
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Stephen Gillers, an NYU School of Law Professor and judicial ethics expert, about why he thinks Justice Clarence Thomas won't recuse in the wake of his wife's texting scandal.April 1, 2022
