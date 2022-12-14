IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Scott Kelly: Zelenskyy ‘convinced’ Ukraine will win and ‘I believe him’

The Last Word

Scott Kelly: Zelenskyy ‘convinced’ Ukraine will win and ‘I believe him’

Fmr. NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his trip to Ukraine where he met with President Zelenskyy, how Russians he knows feel about the war in Ukraine, what Ukrainians need to “repel this attack on democracy,” and how Putin miscalculated his invasion: “He took a gamble and he’s lost already and he’s going to lose even more.”Dec. 14, 2022

    Scott Kelly: Zelenskyy ‘convinced’ Ukraine will win and ‘I believe him’

