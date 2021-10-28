School board members face threats & intimidation

School board members across the nation are facing a growing number of threats from some conservatives over Covid safety measures and lessons about racism in school. Gwinnett County School Board Chair Everton Blair tells Lawrence O’Donnell they’re “forced to deal with the distraction” when they should be focusing on the academic achievement of the students. Jonathan Capehart adds that these outbursts are “about something larger, something more sinister” and predicts we’ll see more of it in 2022 and 2024.Oct. 28, 2021