Schiff on how Pelosi paved the way for Trump election indictment

Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the January 6th Committee, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how Speaker Pelosi’s “foundational decision” to create a Jan. 6 committee with “real teeth” that could not be derailed by some “would-be insurrectionists” contributed to an investigation whose work ended up being “so much a part of that indictment.”Aug. 2, 2023