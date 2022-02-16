Sandy Hook families can now reveal gunmaker's secret documents
Relatives of nine Sandy Hook victims won a first-of-its-kind $73 million settlement against gunmaker Remington, which also allows them to go public with internal company documents uncovered during their legal fight. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell discusses with MSNBC Political Analyst Claire McCaskill and Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts.Feb. 16, 2022
