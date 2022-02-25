IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Sanctions expert: New sanctions on Russia are ‘orders of magnitude stronger’ than past sanctions

04:24

Sanctions experts Edward Fishman and Rachel Alpert join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “hammer blow” impact that new sanctions against Russian banks and Putin’s allies will have on the Russian economy, the impact of export controls on Russia’s “power” in the technology sector and what tools the U.S. still has in its arsenal against further Russian aggression.Feb. 25, 2022

