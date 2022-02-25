Sanctions expert: New sanctions on Russia are ‘orders of magnitude stronger’ than past sanctions
04:24
Share this -
copied
Sanctions experts Edward Fishman and Rachel Alpert join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “hammer blow” impact that new sanctions against Russian banks and Putin’s allies will have on the Russian economy, the impact of export controls on Russia’s “power” in the technology sector and what tools the U.S. still has in its arsenal against further Russian aggression.Feb. 25, 2022
Now Playing
Sanctions expert: New sanctions on Russia are ‘orders of magnitude stronger’ than past sanctions
04:24
UP NEXT
Vindman: Russia is joining the ranks of ‘evil empires’
05:59
Rep. Jackson Lee: Targeting Russian oligarchs, billionaires can help bring ceasefire, resolution
07:32
Explosions heard over Kyiv as Russian forces continue attack on Ukraine
03:41
Joy Reid: Putin tried to rewrite history to suit his deranged ambitions
10:15
Ukrainian citizens prepare to fight Russian forces as explosions continue in Kyiv