Russian state TV pundits call on Putin to end Ukraine attacks
Journalists Molly Schwartz, Julia Davis and Michael Wasiura join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “radical change” in Vladimir Putin’s propaganda as some pundits on Russian state TV called for Putin to end the war as harsh sanctions and growing protests destabilize life in Russia.March 11, 2022
