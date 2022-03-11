IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Russian state TV pundits call on Putin to end Ukraine attacks

    Rep. Schiff: U.S. companies need to stop doing business in Russia

  • Russians being told their soldiers are ‘incredibly generous, careful with civilians’ expert says

  • “Putin won’t stop with Ukraine, believe me”: Mariupol city council member

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: Handling of Ukraine under Trump gave Putin 'encouragement’

  • ‘Don’t Look Up’ director on climate crisis

  • Hayes: Why the idea of ‘mutually assured destruction’ is as relevant as ever

  • Ukrainian lawmaker on the ground in Kyiv

  • Could Ukraine be Putin’s Afghanistan?

  • Kremlin vet says Putin aides will overthrow him before sharing 'bad news,' as U.S. intel braces for escalation

  • Inside Zelenskyy’s state of mind as Ukrainian forces hold off Putin’s troops

  • Russia spreads disinfo about Mariupol attack

  • The journey to get out of Ukraine

  • Ukrainian Parliament Member: Putin won’t stop unless the world stops him

  • The Ukrainian military is outperforming the Russians, but how will it end?

  • 'Americans know what the cost of war is' Why a no-fly zone is a 'non-starter' for the US

  • UNICEF Dir. Catherine Russell explains the ‘desperate situation’ in both Ukraine and Afghanistan

  • Joe: This is what Russians do because this is all they're capable of doing

  • Mariupol deputy mayor: ‘Not possible’ for Ukrainians to evacuate due to ‘continuous bombing’

The Last Word

Russian state TV pundits call on Putin to end Ukraine attacks

Journalists Molly Schwartz, Julia Davis and Michael Wasiura join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “radical change” in Vladimir Putin’s propaganda as some pundits on Russian state TV called for Putin to end the war as harsh sanctions and growing protests destabilize life in Russia.March 11, 2022

