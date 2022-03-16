Russian state TV employee arrested after on-air protest

Dmitriy Piskunov, a lawyer for the human rights group supporting Marina Ovsyannikova, who held an anti-war protest sign during a Russian state TV broadcast, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what it took to find her after she was arrested and the potential jail time she could still face. Moscow-based reporter Jason Corcoran says this could inspire others to follow in her footsteps: “There’s a fear now that propaganda façade in Russia is breaking.”March 16, 2022