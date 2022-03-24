Russian elites reportedly blame Putin for chaos from Ukraine invasion
06:36
Share this -
copied
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Russian journalist Andrei Soldatov about the growing dissension among Vladimir Putin's inner circle for how badly the Russian invasion of Ukraine is going.March 24, 2022
Ukrainians see Putin crossing red lines that warrant NATO intervention
05:32
Protecting Ukrainian child refugees
05:11
Biden’s high stakes NATO summit
03:21
Now Playing
Russian elites reportedly blame Putin for chaos from Ukraine invasion
06:36
UP NEXT
Joy Reid: Putin is being humiliated on the battlefield in Ukraine