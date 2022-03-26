Russia signals possible scale back of war objectives
Fmr. Obama White House aide Ben Rhodes joins MSNBC’s Alex Wagner to discuss his assessment about Russia signaling its “retreating” from its larger ambitions to take over all of Ukraine given how much Russian forces are struggling. Rhodes also discusses on the broader struggle between democracies and autocracies.March 26, 2022
