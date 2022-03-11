Russia says U.S. declared 'economic war' while lying about war in Ukraine
Sanctions continue to tighten the financial vice on Russian billionaires, including another £15 billion of sanctions by the UK. This comes as online sleuths are tracking the yachts of Russian billionaires after four have already been seized by European officials.March 11, 2022
