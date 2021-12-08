Russia reset: Biden warns Putin against another Ukraine invasion
04:19
Michael McFaul, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia under President Obama, details to Lawrence O'Donnell what the Biden administration could do now to deter Russia from invading Ukraine again.Dec. 8, 2021
