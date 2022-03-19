Russia expert: Putin’s version of invasion ‘quite disconnected… from the reality’ of Ukrainian suffering
06:32
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Yale History Professor Timothy Snyder about how Vladimir Putin’s comments at the rally were an “idealized” version of the fighting in Ukraine and contained “nothing about how Russia is senselessly destroying a neighboring country.”March 19, 2022
