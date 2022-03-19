IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Russia expert: Putin’s version of invasion ‘quite disconnected… from the reality’ of Ukrainian suffering

    06:32
The Last Word

Russia expert: Putin’s version of invasion ‘quite disconnected… from the reality’ of Ukrainian suffering

06:32

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Yale History Professor Timothy Snyder about how Vladimir Putin’s comments at the rally were an “idealized” version of the fighting in Ukraine and contained “nothing about how Russia is senselessly destroying a neighboring country.”March 19, 2022

    Russia expert: Putin’s version of invasion ‘quite disconnected… from the reality’ of Ukrainian suffering

