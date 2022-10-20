IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ron Klain: GOP has ‘horrible, horribler, and horriblelist’ ideas to cut Social Security

    07:53
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Whitehouse: GOP scheme to capture SCOTUS started with secret 1971 memo

    03:29

  • Shapiro: Mastriano 'unfit to serve' due to 'hateful rhetoric'

    07:19

  • How the economy could really affect the midterm elections

    05:15

  • Rep. Demings blasts Rubio’s ‘ridiculous’ claims after only Senate debate

    03:00

  • Wendy Davis: The only way to reclaim abortion rights is voting

    08:14

  • Evan McMullin: GOP Sen. Lee embodies politics of ‘extremism’

    05:42

  • Biden’s student loan relief plan is now live. Here’s how it works.

    05:14

  • Katyal: Trump getting ‘handed loss after loss in the courts’

    04:31

  • 'I want to punch him out': Pelosi on Trump saying he'd come to Capitol on Jan. 6

    05:53

  • Tribe: Trump didn’t have a good day, but the rule of law did

    04:30

  • Lawrence on Trump’s angry reaction to Supreme Court decision

    07:33

  • Katie Hobbs: Kari Lake is a ‘dangerous’ election denier

    03:02

  • Sen. Hassan: Bolduc trying to 'mislead' voters over 'election denials’

    04:40

  • Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.

    10:43

  • Fetterman: I'll be better in January, Oz will 'still be a fraud'

    08:25

  • Prof. Tribe lays out how many crimes AG Garland could indict Trump with

    04:19

  • Lawrence: DOJ appears to crush every Trump argument in new filing

    06:11

  • 'I've gone too far to turn back': Maddow reveals threat to U.S. 'lost to history'

    10:05

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump has confessed

    07:37

The Last Word

Ron Klain: GOP has ‘horrible, horribler, and horriblelist’ ideas to cut Social Security

07:53

After Republicans threatened Social Security and Medicare cuts if they win control of Congress, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that President Biden is “not cutting Social Security. End of story.” Ron Klain also joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the Biden administration’s plans to lower gas prices, grow the economy, and to move America toward a clean energy future.Oct. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ron Klain: GOP has ‘horrible, horribler, and horriblelist’ ideas to cut Social Security

    07:53
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Whitehouse: GOP scheme to capture SCOTUS started with secret 1971 memo

    03:29

  • Shapiro: Mastriano 'unfit to serve' due to 'hateful rhetoric'

    07:19

  • How the economy could really affect the midterm elections

    05:15

  • Rep. Demings blasts Rubio’s ‘ridiculous’ claims after only Senate debate

    03:00

  • Wendy Davis: The only way to reclaim abortion rights is voting

    08:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All