    Rick Stengel: Chinese President Xi Jinping is Putin’s ‘last friend’

The Last Word

Rick Stengel: Chinese President Xi Jinping is Putin’s ‘last friend’

01:08

President Biden warned China of the “consequences” if China provides support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Rick Stengel joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the dynamic between China and Russia, saying they’re linked in wanting to undermine U.S. power, “but they will separate if it starts hurting China’s economy.”March 19, 2022

    Rick Stengel: Chinese President Xi Jinping is Putin’s ‘last friend’

