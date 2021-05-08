Republicans promote Covid relief they voted against

Every Republican voted against President Biden’s popular Covid relief plan yet many Congressional Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, are celebrating parts of the plan. Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor John Fetterman joins Ali Velshi to discuss what Republican hypocrisy and spreading the Big Lie means for the GOP in the 2022 midterms. Lt. Gov. Fetterman says, Republicans believe “if you can’t traffic in reality, you traffic in fantasy.”