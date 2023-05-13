IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Republicans are 'waging a war on my family' father of trans kid says

09:58

MSNBC's Ali Velshi is joined by two Missouri parents; Rabbi Daniel Bogard, who has a transgender child, and Debi Jackson, who has a nonbinary teenager, to discuss new legislation passed by Missouri Republicans that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors and restrict their ability to compete on school sports teams.May 13, 2023

