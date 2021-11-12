Republican Party's vision for America taking shape in Texas
A Texas Republican lawmaker is trying to ban 850 books he says could “make students feel uncomfortable.” The list includes celebrated and award-winning books on race and sexuality. Democratic State Representative Julie Johnson joins Lawrence O’Donnell and says her Republican counterparts are making Texans “not trust our teachers, our librarians, our school officials who have the best interests of our kids at heart.”Nov. 12, 2021