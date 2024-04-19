IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Source tells NBC News that Israel has carried out an operation inside Iran

Reports of explosions in Iran, no comment from U.S. or Israel
April 19, 202408:35

The Last Word

Reports of explosions in Iran, no comment from U.S. or Israel

08:35

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell discusses the news of reports there have been explosions in Iraq after Israel vowed retaliation against Iran with NBC News Pentagon Correspondent Courtney Kube and former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes.April 19, 2024

