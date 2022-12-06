Rep. Williams: Warnock is only candidate with ‘competence’ to lead Georgia

Rep. Nikema Williams tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell the record breaking early voter turnout for the Georgia Senate runoff shows voters understand “what’s at stake” with Herschel Walker’s candidacy and why she thinks Sen. Raphael Warnock is the only candidate fit to represent Georgia.Dec. 6, 2022