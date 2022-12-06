IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Williams: Warnock is only candidate with ‘competence’ to lead Georgia

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Iranians were ‘shocked’ by morality police headlines, says journalist

    03:17

  • Lawrence: Trump’s latest confession could help federal prosecutors

    06:51

  • K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘My future is going to be bright’

    04:37

  • Robinson: Respect for Marriage Act ‘an important step’ in journey to freedom and equality

    03:13

  • ‘Republicans are in disarray’ says freshman Rep.-elect Crockett

    04:35

  • ‘Holocaust denial is embedded in the Trump administration,’ says historian

    09:04

  • Lawrence: Appeals court tells Trump something he never hears

    07:51

  • K.I.N.D. student: ‘Our clothes used to get dirty’ without desks

    04:29

  • Lawrence: Kanye West is the worst person Trump has ever had at his dinner table

    05:35

  • How federal employees prevented Trump era from being ‘much worse’

    03:45

  • Sen. Baldwin: Dobbs decision ‘without question’ behind effort to codify marriage equality

    06:01

  • Lawrence: Capitol rioter’s sentencing memo perfectly describes Trump

    09:01

  • GA Dem Party Chair: Walker's 'disturbing behavior' prove he's 'not ready' for Senate

    04:16

  • K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘My future is brightened’

    04:07

  • Is there room in the GOP for white supremacy and antisemitism?

    07:08

  • K.I.N.D. student sits at a desk for the first time

    07:31

  • Rachel Maddow on how she stumbled on forgotten history of 'Ultra'

    10:30

  • Navy Veteran thanks Speaker Pelosi for her leadership on LGBTQ rights

    06:18

The Last Word

Rep. Williams: Warnock is only candidate with ‘competence’ to lead Georgia

04:11

Rep. Nikema Williams tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell the record breaking early voter turnout for the Georgia Senate runoff shows voters understand “what’s at stake” with Herschel Walker’s candidacy and why she thinks Sen. Raphael Warnock is the only candidate fit to represent Georgia.Dec. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Williams: Warnock is only candidate with ‘competence’ to lead Georgia

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Iranians were ‘shocked’ by morality police headlines, says journalist

    03:17

  • Lawrence: Trump’s latest confession could help federal prosecutors

    06:51

  • K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘My future is going to be bright’

    04:37

  • Robinson: Respect for Marriage Act ‘an important step’ in journey to freedom and equality

    03:13

  • ‘Republicans are in disarray’ says freshman Rep.-elect Crockett

    04:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All