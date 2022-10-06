IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Online talk of “civil war” on the rise

    08:23
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance

    06:50
  • UP NEXT

    Val Demings: Marco Rubio should pay a price for abstaining from vote on FEMA disaster aid

    05:31

  • Charlie Crist: DeSantis talks about freedom yet wants to attack women’s right to choose

    07:18

  • Prospect of Senate control gives Walker special immunity from calamitous campaign

    03:46

  • Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law

    07:02

  • Georgia’s Senate race shake-up

    08:06

  • John Fetterman's tattoos, under GOP attack, are memorials to his battle as mayor against gun violence he says

    07:38

  • 'Sore loser syndrome' What lowered confidence in elections means for midterms

    05:04

  • Herschel Walker’s son posts video criticizing his father’s morality amid new allegations 

    01:54

  • Democrats boosting far-right Republicans could backfire

    06:22

  • NBC News/Telemundo poll: Republican party gaining support among Latino voters

    06:25

  • Kevin McCarthy's quest to become Speaker of the House

    06:13

  • Democrats plan ahead of November midterms

    07:38

  • Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger runs to keep seat in Congress

    05:34

  • EXCLUSIVE: O'Rourke "We need solutions, not stunts"

    08:13

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? ‘Significant information’ obtained by committee amid Ginni Thomas interview

    10:12

  • Attack ad on WI Dem features AOC and Ilhan Omar

    13:28

  • Tale of the Tape: Does Cheney want Dems to win in November?

    12:01

  • Experts on election denial: 'Pressures in the national political bloodstream are mounting'

    07:54

The Last Word

Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance

06:50

Democratic Senate Candidate, Rep. Tim Ryan, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his race against Trump-backed Republican, author J.D. Vance, and explains how he’s remained competitive in a state like Ohio.Oct. 6, 2022

  • Online talk of “civil war” on the rise

    08:23
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance

    06:50
  • UP NEXT

    Val Demings: Marco Rubio should pay a price for abstaining from vote on FEMA disaster aid

    05:31

  • Charlie Crist: DeSantis talks about freedom yet wants to attack women’s right to choose

    07:18

  • Prospect of Senate control gives Walker special immunity from calamitous campaign

    03:46

  • Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law

    07:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All