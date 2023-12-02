IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Swalwell: Trump ‘facing tapestry of accountability’ in court cases

    06:28
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Undisputed’ findings: House expels George Santos after Ethics report

    06:35

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Hearing in Trump’s GA case left us with more questions than answers

    06:36

  • Lawrence: ‘Pride is priceless’ for K.I.N.D Fund students in Malawi

    07:51

  • Lawrence: ‘Lying’ Republicans want Santos gone but still support Trump

    03:34

  • Lawrence: Trump co-defendant Jeffrey Clark chose to communicate with me today

    07:35

  • Lawrence: Media still not ready to cover Trump after years of his lies

    18:06

  • Lawrence: Liz Cheney’s new book reveals what a potential witness might tell Jack Smith

    06:56

  • Three dollars can change a life this Giving Tuesday

    07:32

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump needs the people making death threats to judges

    07:20

  • K.I.N.D. student wants you to ‘feel proud’ for providing scholarships

    05:51

  • Fmr. U.S. Atty: Trump’s last-day pardon is ‘violation of the rule of law’

    03:53

  • 'Unconditional' doc examines how mental health & caregiving intertwine

    05:10

  • Putin’s war rhetoric smacked down by western nations at G20

    04:05

  • Biden campaign focuses on threat of second Trump term

    06:10

  • Tim Snyder on Russian losses in Ukraine amid U.S. show of support

    03:26

  • Lawrence: D.A. Willis endured unbearable dishonesty of Trump co-defendant’s lawyers

    06:51

  • Joyce Chisale: ‘I couldn’t have been in medical school’ without K.I.N.D.

    05:47

  • ‘Hot bench’ grills Trump attorneys and Jack Smith’s team over gag order

    10:41

  • Kristof: Israel-Hamas war will ‘get worse before it maybe gets even worse’

    04:06

The Last Word

Rep. Swalwell: Trump ‘facing tapestry of accountability’ in court cases

06:28

Congressman Eric Swalwell and MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance join Ali Velshi to discuss new rulings by judges in Donald Trump’s civil and criminal cases that show “Donald Trump isn’t above the law” and does not have “presidential immunity.”Dec. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Swalwell: Trump ‘facing tapestry of accountability’ in court cases

    06:28
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Undisputed’ findings: House expels George Santos after Ethics report

    06:35

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Hearing in Trump’s GA case left us with more questions than answers

    06:36

  • Lawrence: ‘Pride is priceless’ for K.I.N.D Fund students in Malawi

    07:51

  • Lawrence: ‘Lying’ Republicans want Santos gone but still support Trump

    03:34

  • Lawrence: Trump co-defendant Jeffrey Clark chose to communicate with me today

    07:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All