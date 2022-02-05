IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Rep. Swalwell: Pence needs to ‘do the right thing’ and testify to Jan. 6 Cmte.04:10
UP NEXT
Closing in? MAGA riot panel evidence links call to Trump as Pence slams 4502:17
'Un-American': Pence drops MAGA-world bomb rebuking vote stealing plot11:14
Scheme to subvert 2020 election05:46
‘Very dangerous precedent’: Harvard professor condemns GOP’s Jan. 6 response08:15
Lawrence on Trump election conspiracy: When does an idea become a crime?11:00
'Cutting very close to Trump': Bombshell MAGA memos have 45 scrambling09:47
Rep. Schiff: More criminal contempt referrals ‘possible’ by Jan. 6 Cmte.06:56
Pence docs to be turned over to 1/6 cmte.05:27
Claire McCaskill: Trump is clearly ready to burn the whole thing down10:49
‘Criminal peril’: Dominoes against Trump start falling in riot probe10:08
Will Pence sink Trump? VP's aides 'shed considerable light' in riot probe04:03
'Sociopath': Estranged wife of MAGA extremist charged with sedition describes terror she faced05:45
1/6 committee zeroes in on Pence team05:24
Madison Cawthorn sues to stop inquiry into his role on Jan. 606:55
'Behavior of thugs': Trump directly linked to voting machine scheme10:43
Lawrence: 'Profoundly stupid' Trump admits he wanted to steal election08:03
Joy Reid: Trump has emerged from his MAGA cocoon a fully-formed authoritarian butterfly09:00
MAGA legal bombshell: Trump admits he wanted Pence to steal election11:54
Fake Trump electors, Trump White House spokesman receive January 6th Committee subpoenas05:46
Rep. Swalwell: Pence needs to ‘do the right thing’ and testify to Jan. 6 Cmte.04:10
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) joins MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss why Mike Pence needs to come forward and testify to the January 6 Cmte. “under oath.”Feb. 5, 2022
Now Playing
Rep. Swalwell: Pence needs to ‘do the right thing’ and testify to Jan. 6 Cmte.04:10
UP NEXT
Closing in? MAGA riot panel evidence links call to Trump as Pence slams 4502:17
'Un-American': Pence drops MAGA-world bomb rebuking vote stealing plot11:14
Scheme to subvert 2020 election05:46
‘Very dangerous precedent’: Harvard professor condemns GOP’s Jan. 6 response08:15
Lawrence on Trump election conspiracy: When does an idea become a crime?11:00