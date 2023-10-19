IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Rep. Swalwell on Jim Jordan’s failed speaker vote: ‘We’re competent, they’re chaotic’

05:04

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss whether Democrats are willing to work with Republicans if the GOP is unable to elect a Speaker of the House.Oct. 19, 2023

