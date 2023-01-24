IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy is abusing his power ‘to exact political vengeance’

The Last Word

Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy is abusing his power ‘to exact political vengeance’

Representatives Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vow to prevent them from serving on House committees while giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene her choice of committees.Jan. 24, 2023

